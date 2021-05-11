Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. Has $12.03 Million Stock Holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,732 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,005 shares during the period. NXP Semiconductors comprises approximately 1.4% of Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $12,026,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NXPI. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 94.1% during the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 196 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. 88.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other NXP Semiconductors news, CEO Kurt Sievers sold 35,886 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.56, for a total value of $6,910,208.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,422 shares in the company, valued at $11,442,300.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Reed David sold 28,033 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.72, for a total transaction of $5,738,915.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $521,012.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 85,341 shares of company stock worth $16,917,127. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $208.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $225.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $203.32.

Shares of NASDAQ:NXPI opened at $183.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -356.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.50. NXP Semiconductors has a 1-year low of $89.10 and a 1-year high of $216.43. The company’s fifty day moving average is $200.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $174.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.64.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The semiconductor provider reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a positive return on equity of 17.16% and a negative net margin of 1.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.08) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will post 4.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $0.563 dividend. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This is a boost from NXP Semiconductors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.99%.

NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors including i.MX application processors and i.MX 8 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

