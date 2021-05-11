Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 7.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,578 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,735 shares during the period. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $9,829,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PG. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in The Procter & Gamble in the 3rd quarter worth about $349,000. Donaldson Capital Management LLC raised its position in The Procter & Gamble by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 15,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,115,000 after buying an additional 2,237 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in The Procter & Gamble by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 153,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,414,000 after buying an additional 27,500 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its position in The Procter & Gamble by 3,553.5% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 2,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 2,523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC increased its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 5,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.05% of the company’s stock.

Get The Procter & Gamble alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PG shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 target price (down from $165.00) on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.93.

In other The Procter & Gamble news, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 1,811 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total value of $227,769.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Steven D. Bishop sold 3,173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total value of $399,068.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,282,873 shares of company stock valued at $306,539,932. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE PG opened at $138.41 on Tuesday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $111.25 and a 1 year high of $146.92. The firm has a market cap of $338.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.32, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $134.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $134.50.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $18.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 18.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Friday, April 23rd will be issued a $0.8698 dividend. This is a positive change from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd. The Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 67.97%.

The Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Further Reading: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Receive News & Ratings for The Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.