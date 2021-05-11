Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) Shares Sold by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp cut its holdings in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 41,451 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 362 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Match Group were worth $5,695,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Match Group by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,626 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Match Group by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 1,575 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in Match Group by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,574 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Match Group by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 366 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its holdings in Match Group by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 10,780 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.67% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Match Group from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Match Group from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Match Group from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Match Group from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Match Group from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Match Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.15.

In other news, Director Glenn Schiffman sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.10, for a total value of $4,202,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,866,353.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Joseph Levin sold 144,557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.41, for a total transaction of $22,610,160.37. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 180,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,181,015.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MTCH opened at $141.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $145.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $145.65. The stock has a market cap of $38.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -214.86, a PEG ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.20. Match Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.56 and a 1-year high of $174.68.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $667.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $650.74 million. Match Group had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 32.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Match Group Company Profile

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

