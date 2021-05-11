Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.46 EPS

Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The oil and gas company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.46), Fidelity Earnings reports. Matrix Service had a positive return on equity of 0.52% and a negative net margin of 4.47%.

Matrix Service stock traded down $0.61 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.73. The company had a trading volume of 261,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 201,049. Matrix Service has a 1-year low of $7.12 and a 1-year high of $16.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.99. The stock has a market cap of $337.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.01 and a beta of 1.67.

MTRX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Matrix Service from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Matrix Service from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th.

Matrix Service Company provides engineering, fabrication, infrastructure, construction, and maintenance services primarily to the oil, gas, power, petrochemical, industrial, agricultural, mining, and minerals markets in the United States, Canada, South Korea, Australia, and internationally. The company's Electrical Infrastructure segment offers power delivery services, including construction of new substations, upgrades of existing substations, short-run transmission line installations, distribution upgrades, and maintenance; and emergency and storm restoration services.

