MBIA (NYSE:MBI) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $1.84 EPS

MBIA (NYSE:MBI) announced its earnings results on Monday. The insurance provider reported ($2.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by ($1.84), MarketWatch Earnings reports.
NYSE MBI traded down $1.15 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.66. The stock had a trading volume of 1,302,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 691,659. The company has a market capitalization of $470.66 million, a PE ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.72. MBIA has a twelve month low of $5.51 and a twelve month high of $10.82.
MBIA Company Profile
Featured Article: Death Cross
Receive News & Ratings for MBIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MBIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.