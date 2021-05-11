MBIA (NYSE:MBI) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $1.84 EPS

MBIA (NYSE:MBI) announced its earnings results on Monday. The insurance provider reported ($2.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by ($1.84), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NYSE MBI traded down $1.15 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.66. The stock had a trading volume of 1,302,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 691,659. The company has a market capitalization of $470.66 million, a PE ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.72. MBIA has a twelve month low of $5.51 and a twelve month high of $10.82.

MBIA Company Profile

MBIA Inc provides financial insurance services to public finance markets. It operates through United States (U.S.) Public Finance Insurance, and International and Structured Finance Insurance segments. The company issues financial guarantees for municipal bonds, including tax-exempt and taxable indebtedness of the U.S.

