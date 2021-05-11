McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. Sells 380 Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) by 18.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 380 shares during the quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the first quarter worth about $25,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Cutler Group LP boosted its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 47.8% in the first quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 328.2% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.38% of the company’s stock.

MAA stock opened at $159.38 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.25 billion, a PE ratio of 57.33 and a beta of 0.66. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a one year low of $102.23 and a one year high of $160.52. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $150.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.61 by ($1.21). The business had revenue of $425.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $423.65 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 19.22%. The company’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.62 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were paid a dividend of $1.025 per share. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 14th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.60%.

In related news, Director Russell R. French sold 5,000 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.38, for a total value of $761,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,415,610.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 677 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.44, for a total transaction of $99,139.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,306 shares in the company, valued at $2,680,730.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,671 shares of company stock worth $3,850,740 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

MAA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $146.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $132.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $128.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $132.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Mid-America Apartment Communities currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.36.

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

