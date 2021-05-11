MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) Given New $30.00 Price Target at Mizuho

MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) had its price target increased by Mizuho from $20.00 to $30.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MEDNAX from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of MEDNAX from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on MEDNAX from $14.00 to $17.50 and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Truist upped their price target on MEDNAX from $22.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on MEDNAX from $24.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. MEDNAX presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $21.60.

Get MEDNAX alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MD opened at $31.98 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 3.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of -3.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 2.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.76. MEDNAX has a 1 year low of $12.28 and a 1 year high of $32.71.

MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $446.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $427.07 million. MEDNAX had a negative net margin of 26.57% and a positive return on equity of 12.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. Analysts expect that MEDNAX will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Roger Md Medel sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.40, for a total transaction of $2,540,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,318,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,488,350.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in MEDNAX in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. First Bank & Trust purchased a new position in MEDNAX in the first quarter worth $77,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in MEDNAX in the fourth quarter worth $101,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in MEDNAX in the fourth quarter worth $158,000. Finally, MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income purchased a new position in shares of MEDNAX in the fourth quarter valued at $162,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.74% of the company’s stock.

MEDNAX Company Profile

MEDNAX, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides newborn, maternal-fetal, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty care services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians.

Featured Story: How a Back-End Load Mutual Fund Works

Receive News & Ratings for MEDNAX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MEDNAX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.