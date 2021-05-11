Meeder Asset Management Inc. Increases Stake in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) by 13,292.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,107 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,039 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Aramark were worth $344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ARMK. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Aramark by 98.2% in the fourth quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in Aramark by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 25,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 3,469 shares during the period. Sarasin & Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of Aramark by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 6,937,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,940,000 after acquiring an additional 280,442 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB bought a new position in Aramark in the 4th quarter worth about $470,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Aramark during the 4th quarter valued at about $241,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ARMK shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Aramark from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Aramark from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aramark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Aramark in a research note on Sunday, March 14th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.25.

In other news, SVP Lauren A. Harrington sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.99, for a total transaction of $419,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 70,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,946,480.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Lynn Mckee sold 94,518 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $3,969,756.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 301,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,666,318. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ARMK opened at $37.62 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.56 and a beta of 1.88. Aramark has a one year low of $20.31 and a one year high of $43.12. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.81.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. Aramark had a negative net margin of 3.60% and a negative return on equity of 1.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Aramark will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aramark Company Profile

Aramark engages in the provision of food, facilities, and uniform services. It operates through the following segments: Food and Support Services United States (FSS United States); Food and Support Services International (FSS International); and Uniform. The FSS United States segment offers food, hospitality and facility services for school districts, colleges and universities, healthcare facilities, businesses, sports, entertainment and recreational venues, conference and convention centers, national and state parks, and correctional institutions.

