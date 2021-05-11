Meeder Asset Management Inc. Makes New $297,000 Investment in RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 14,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.07% of RBB Bancorp at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of RBB. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of RBB Bancorp by 309.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 2,466 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in RBB Bancorp by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 7,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,630 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in RBB Bancorp by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RBB Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in RBB Bancorp by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 14,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,881 shares during the last quarter. 32.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Hovde Group began coverage on RBB Bancorp in a research note on Friday, February 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott raised RBB Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. RBB Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.88.

In related news, EVP David Richard Morris sold 9,687 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.86, for a total transaction of $202,070.82. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $489,438.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Chuang I. Lin sold 10,763 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.68, for a total transaction of $201,052.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $659,198.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 20.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

RBB opened at $21.39 on Tuesday. RBB Bancorp has a twelve month low of $10.61 and a twelve month high of $23.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.79. The stock has a market cap of $417.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.29 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.08. RBB Bancorp had a net margin of 21.28% and a return on equity of 8.03%. The company had revenue of $35.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.10 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that RBB Bancorp will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This is a positive change from RBB Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. RBB Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 26.67%.

About RBB Bancorp

RBB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Royal Business Bank that provides various banking products and services to the Chinese-American, Korean-American, and other Asian-American communities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

