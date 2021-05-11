Meeder Asset Management Inc. Raises Holdings in United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) by 24,486.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,060 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in United Community Banks were worth $311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of United Community Banks by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,809,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $364,309,000 after purchasing an additional 374,232 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in United Community Banks by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,268,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,528,000 after buying an additional 49,117 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in United Community Banks by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,264,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,392,000 after buying an additional 192,702 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in United Community Banks by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,940,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,188,000 after buying an additional 36,788 shares during the period. Finally, HoldCo Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of United Community Banks in the fourth quarter worth $51,768,000. Institutional investors own 82.27% of the company’s stock.

UCBI opened at $34.39 on Tuesday. United Community Banks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.95 and a twelve month high of $36.67. The firm has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.59 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.25.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.18. United Community Banks had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 22.36%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that United Community Banks, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This is an increase from United Community Banks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. United Community Banks’s payout ratio is currently 31.93%.

In other news, CEO H Lynn Harton sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.91, for a total transaction of $339,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 242,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,223,785.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jefferson L. Harralson sold 6,000 shares of United Community Banks stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $192,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 26,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $836,544. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of United Community Banks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. United Community Banks has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.30.

About United Community Banks

United Community Banks, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the United Community Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, savings, money market, negotiable order of withdrawal, time, and other deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

