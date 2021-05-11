MEET.ONE (MEETONE) Price Up 102.4% Over Last 7 Days

MEET.ONE (CURRENCY:MEETONE) traded up 88.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 11th. During the last seven days, MEET.ONE has traded 102.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. MEET.ONE has a market capitalization of $6.84 million and $31,788.00 worth of MEET.ONE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MEET.ONE coin can now be bought for about $0.0036 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001772 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00002624 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 31.5% against the dollar and now trades at $371.55 or 0.00658081 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.59 or 0.00066574 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $138.22 or 0.00244811 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00003846 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $669.16 or 0.01185217 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.53 or 0.00029272 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $422.67 or 0.00748628 BTC.

MEET.ONE Coin Profile

MEET.ONE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,913,271,866 coins. The official message board for MEET.ONE is medium.com/@MEET.ONE . MEET.ONE’s official website is meet.one . MEET.ONE’s official Twitter account is @MeetDotOne and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “MEETONE is an EOS block explorer. MEET.ONE is very active in EOS developer community. With product development experience of a hundred million users. Successfully launched the first automated BiOS BOOT process in the community test network. Another feature, Scholar Testnet, was developed by MEET.ONE and other three teams which have been committed to building better EOS Ecology. From Dawn 2.0, we began to provide block producers' technical support for the community. “

MEET.ONE Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MEET.ONE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MEET.ONE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MEET.ONE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

