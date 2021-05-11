Mercantile Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MBWM) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.79 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Mercantile Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MBWM) will announce $0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Mercantile Bank’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.76 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.82. Mercantile Bank posted earnings per share of $0.54 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 46.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Mercantile Bank will report full year earnings of $3.15 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.06 to $3.26. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.17 to $2.70. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Mercantile Bank.

Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.13. Mercantile Bank had a return on equity of 9.67% and a net margin of 23.02%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mercantile Bank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, April 2nd.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pitcairn Co. bought a new stake in shares of Mercantile Bank in the first quarter worth about $234,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Mercantile Bank in the first quarter worth about $359,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mercantile Bank by 7.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,508,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,984,000 after acquiring an additional 108,664 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Mercantile Bank by 89.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 3,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mercantile Bank in the first quarter worth about $395,000. Institutional investors own 52.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MBWM traded down $0.17 on Tuesday, reaching $32.28. The company had a trading volume of 1,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,562. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $32.31 and its 200-day moving average is $28.65. The stock has a market cap of $523.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Mercantile Bank has a 52 week low of $17.09 and a 52 week high of $34.47.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. Mercantile Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.14%.

About Mercantile Bank

Mercantile Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan that provides commercial and retail banking services for small- to medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, and term certificate accounts; time deposits; and certificates of deposit.

