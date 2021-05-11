Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. Acquires 220 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 1.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,953 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $1,297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NWK Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 50.5% during the 4th quarter. NWK Group Inc. now owns 301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Founders Capital Management bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, First Financialcorp IN grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 162.4% in the 4th quarter. First Financialcorp IN now owns 391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF stock traded down $2.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $108.34. 159,943 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,013,983. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 52 week low of $54.70 and a 52 week high of $115.20. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.56.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

