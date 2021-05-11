Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. Buys New Position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF (NASDAQ:PSCD)

Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF (NASDAQ:PSCD) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. owned approximately 0.21% of Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PSCD. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $267,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $551,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $264,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $317,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $91,000.

NASDAQ PSCD traded down $2.98 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $115.93. 25,519 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,507. Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.95 and a fifty-two week high of $120.89. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.75.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were given a dividend of $0.088 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF Profile

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Consumer Discretionary Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of the United States consumer discretionary companies that are principally engaged in the businesses of providing consumer goods and services that are cyclical in nature, including, but not limited to, household durables, leisure products and services, computers and electronics, automobiles and auto components, hotel and restaurant services, and television and other entertainment goods and services.

