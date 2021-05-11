Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. Has $10.69 Million Holdings in SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN)

Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. decreased its stake in SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 336,062 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,009 shares during the period. SI-BONE accounts for approximately 4.1% of Meridian Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in SI-BONE were worth $10,690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SIBN. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in SI-BONE by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,242,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,039,000 after purchasing an additional 263,523 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in SI-BONE by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 806,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,128,000 after purchasing an additional 163,696 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in SI-BONE by 109.9% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 691,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,682,000 after purchasing an additional 362,100 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in SI-BONE by 55.3% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 654,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,580,000 after purchasing an additional 233,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avidity Partners Management LP acquired a new stake in SI-BONE in the 4th quarter valued at about $19,133,000. Institutional investors own 65.26% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SIBN shares. Truist raised their price objective on shares of SI-BONE from $35.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of SI-BONE from $35.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of SI-BONE from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of SI-BONE from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of SI-BONE from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. SI-BONE presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.63.

Shares of NASDAQ SIBN traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 295 shares, compared to its average volume of 289,719. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 12.22 and a current ratio of 12.65. SI-BONE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.40 and a fifty-two week high of $37.21. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $33.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.14. The company has a market cap of $999.45 million, a P/E ratio of -19.18 and a beta of 1.41.

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.03. SI-BONE had a negative net margin of 61.67% and a negative return on equity of 45.03%. Sell-side analysts forecast that SI-BONE, Inc. will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Laura Francis sold 18,358 shares of SI-BONE stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.34, for a total value of $612,055.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 197,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,583,683.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Gordon Freund sold 666,200 shares of SI-BONE stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.39, for a total transaction of $20,245,818.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,067,472 shares of company stock valued at $32,658,438. 15.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SI-BONE, Inc, a medical device company, develops implantable devices used in the surgical treatment of the sacropelvic anatomy in the United States and Internationally. The company offers iFuse, a minimally invasive surgical implant system, which is intended to fuse the sacroiliac joint to treat sacroiliac joint dysfunction that causes lower back pain.

