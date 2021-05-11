Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. Has $823,000 Position in SPDR Global Dow ETF (NYSEARCA:DGT)

Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Global Dow ETF (NYSEARCA:DGT) by 6.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,798 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. owned approximately 0.92% of SPDR Global Dow ETF worth $823,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Global Dow ETF in the fourth quarter worth $200,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Global Dow ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $147,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in SPDR Global Dow ETF by 74.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after acquiring an additional 5,812 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Global Dow ETF alerts:

DGT stock traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $112.43. 16,940 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,254. SPDR Global Dow ETF has a 52 week low of $68.73 and a 52 week high of $113.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $107.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.51.

SPDR Global Dow ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Global Titans ETF, is an open-end investment management company. The Fund seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the performance of the Dow Jones Global Titans 50 Index U.S. Close (the Index). The Index includes 50 stocks of multinational blue-chip companies that are traded on United States or foreign stock exchange.

Featured Article: Golden Cross

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Global Dow ETF (NYSEARCA:DGT).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Global Dow ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Global Dow ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.