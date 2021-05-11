Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. Increases Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,967 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,035,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,175,066,000 after buying an additional 279,042 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,127,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,266,000 after buying an additional 168,934 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,667,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,595,000 after buying an additional 129,997 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,370,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,748,000 after buying an additional 116,592 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 248.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,289,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,131,000 after buying an additional 920,113 shares during the period.

Shares of VB stock traded down $4.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $215.56. The company had a trading volume of 1,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 828,593. The company’s fifty day moving average is $218.89 and its 200 day moving average is $201.96. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $121.00 and a fifty-two week high of $227.82.

