Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.11), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Mersana Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 8,772.91% and a negative return on equity of 45.16%.

NASDAQ:MRSN traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 897,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 942,570. Mersana Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $9.00 and a 1 year high of $29.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 13.05 and a quick ratio of 13.05. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.82 and a beta of 2.54. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.30.

In other Mersana Therapeutics news, insider Timothy B. Lowinger sold 4,102 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.91, for a total value of $65,262.82. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $530,105.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Timothy B. Lowinger sold 8,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total transaction of $143,552.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,318 shares in the company, valued at $583,065. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Mersana Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.57.

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of antibody drug conjugates (ADC) for cancer patients with unmet need. The company develops XMT-1536, a Dolaflexin ADC targeting NaPi2b that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with ovarian cancer and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) adenocarcinoma; and XMT-1592, a Dolasynthen ADC targeting NaPi2b-expressing tumors, which is in phase I clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian cancer and NSCLC adenocarcinoma.

