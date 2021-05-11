Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Posted by on May 11th, 2021

Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.11), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Mersana Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 8,772.91% and a negative return on equity of 45.16%.

NASDAQ:MRSN traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 897,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 942,570. Mersana Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $9.00 and a 1 year high of $29.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 13.05 and a quick ratio of 13.05. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.82 and a beta of 2.54. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.30.

In other Mersana Therapeutics news, insider Timothy B. Lowinger sold 4,102 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.91, for a total value of $65,262.82. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $530,105.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Timothy B. Lowinger sold 8,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total transaction of $143,552.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,318 shares in the company, valued at $583,065. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Mersana Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.57.

About Mersana Therapeutics

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of antibody drug conjugates (ADC) for cancer patients with unmet need. The company develops XMT-1536, a Dolaflexin ADC targeting NaPi2b that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with ovarian cancer and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) adenocarcinoma; and XMT-1592, a Dolasynthen ADC targeting NaPi2b-expressing tumors, which is in phase I clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian cancer and NSCLC adenocarcinoma.

Further Reading: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Earnings History for Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN)

Receive News & Ratings for Mersana Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mersana Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit