MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income Buys 74,500 Shares of Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC)

MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income lifted its position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) by 46.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 233,332 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 74,500 shares during the period. Enterprise Financial Services comprises 1.3% of MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income owned 0.75% of Enterprise Financial Services worth $11,536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 41,066 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,435,000 after buying an additional 9,365 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Enterprise Financial Services by 165.5% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,693 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 2,302 shares during the last quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp bought a new position in Enterprise Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,048,000. Cullen Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Enterprise Financial Services by 71.9% during the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 325,608 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,380,000 after purchasing an additional 136,208 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Enterprise Financial Services alerts:

EFSC stock traded down $0.67 on Tuesday, reaching $49.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,563. Enterprise Financial Services Corp has a 52 week low of $21.70 and a 52 week high of $52.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.68 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $49.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.39.

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.08. Enterprise Financial Services had a return on equity of 8.61% and a net margin of 21.40%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Enterprise Financial Services Corp will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Enterprise Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.65%.

In other news, Director James F. Deutsch sold 100,000 shares of Enterprise Financial Services stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.46, for a total transaction of $4,546,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,863.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James F. Deutsch sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.65, for a total value of $2,532,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 41 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,076.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 151,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,126,560. Company insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Enterprise Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd.

Enterprise Financial Services Profile

Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the financial holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction and land development, residential real estate, agricultural, and consumer loans.

See Also: Market Perform

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC).

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.