MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income Has $10.60 Million Stake in Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT)

Posted by on May 11th, 2021

MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income cut its stake in shares of Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT) by 0.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 224,245 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,065 shares during the period. Avient makes up about 1.2% of MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income’s holdings in Avient were worth $10,600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVNT. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Avient by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 33,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,597,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Avient by 3,125.3% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,344 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust boosted its holdings in Avient by 6.9% in the first quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 795,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,614,000 after purchasing an additional 51,170 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Avient by 15,691.7% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 1,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Avient by 97.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 2,627 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AVNT traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $52.62. The company had a trading volume of 6,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 521,216. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $49.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.73. Avient Co. has a one year low of $19.10 and a one year high of $54.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a PE ratio of 7.93, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Avient (NYSE:AVNT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Avient had a net margin of 18.00% and a return on equity of 9.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Avient Co. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AVNT shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Avient from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Avient from $46.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised Avient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Avient from $37.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.73.

Avient Profile

Avient Corporation provides specialized polymer materials, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in three segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks, plastisols, and vinyl slush molding solutions.

