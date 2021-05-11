MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income Has $8.89 Million Stock Position in Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB)

MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income lowered its position in shares of Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) by 7.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 183,265 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,895 shares during the quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income owned 0.32% of Kontoor Brands worth $8,894,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KTB. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in Kontoor Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kontoor Brands in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kontoor Brands by 30.5% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kontoor Brands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Kontoor Brands by 244.8% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 1,491 shares during the last quarter. 87.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Susan Denise Sumner sold 20,876 shares of Kontoor Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.85, for a total value of $1,145,048.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,090,363.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

KTB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group raised Kontoor Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Kontoor Brands from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kontoor Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Kontoor Brands from $56.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.63.

NYSE:KTB traded down $0.76 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $62.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 473,436. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.01. Kontoor Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.53 and a twelve month high of $69.16. The company has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.61, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.25, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.39. Kontoor Brands had a return on equity of 1,685.31% and a net margin of 2.56%. The firm had revenue of $651.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $608.75 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Kontoor Brands, Inc. will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 7th. Kontoor Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.67%.

Kontoor Brands Profile

Kontoor Brands, Inc, a lifestyle apparel company, designs, manufactures, procures, markets, and distributes apparel under the Wrangler and Lee brands in the United States and internationally. The company sells its products primarily through mass and mid-tier retailers, specialty stores, department stores, and retailer-owned and third-party e-commerce sites, as well as through direct-to-consumer channels, including full-price and outlet stores, and its websites.

