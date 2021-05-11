MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income Takes Position in Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM)

MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income acquired a new stake in shares of Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 80,658 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $7,051,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oxford Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $341,000. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oxford Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $225,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Oxford Industries by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 6,897 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $603,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oxford Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Oxford Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $303,000. 87.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Oxford Industries alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on OXM. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Oxford Industries from $75.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on Oxford Industries from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Oxford Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on Oxford Industries from $84.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.40.

OXM traded down $2.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $90.00. 111 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 97,653. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.34 and a beta of 1.61. Oxford Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.87 and a 1-year high of $96.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $88.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The textile maker reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $221.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.02 million. Oxford Industries had a negative return on equity of 2.98% and a negative net margin of 8.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Oxford Industries, Inc. will post -1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 16th were paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. This is an increase from Oxford Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 15th. Oxford Industries’s payout ratio is currently 34.26%.

In other news, EVP Thomas E. Campbell sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.25, for a total value of $426,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,528,327. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Oxford Industries Profile

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as footwear and children's apparel under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men's shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, ties, swimwear, footwear, and accessories, as well as women and youth products under the Southern Tide brand.

Further Reading: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OXM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM).

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.