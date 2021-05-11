Meta Achieves Market Cap of $47.61 Million (MTA)

Meta (CURRENCY:MTA) traded 11% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 11th. One Meta coin can now be bought for approximately $2.75 or 0.00004704 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Meta has traded down 19.5% against the US dollar. Meta has a total market capitalization of $47.61 million and approximately $3.34 million worth of Meta was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $48.92 or 0.00085148 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.98 or 0.00019113 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001741 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $35.51 or 0.00061813 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 16.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $504.84 or 0.00878784 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $36.69 or 0.00063868 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.55 or 0.00108880 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 33.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00001926 BTC.

Meta Profile

Meta is a coin. It launched on July 13th, 2020. Meta’s total supply is 99,995,245 coins and its circulating supply is 17,336,544 coins. The official website for Meta is mstable.org . Meta’s official Twitter account is @mstable_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Meta’s official message board is medium.com/mstable

According to CryptoCompare, “mStable is designed to unify the stablecoins, lending, and swapping into one standard. mStable assets are liquidity shares that also function as stablecoins in their own right. “

Buying and Selling Meta

