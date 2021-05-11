Meyer Handelman Co. Acquires 4,000 Shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Meyer Handelman Co. grew its holdings in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) by 3.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 128,044 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Meyer Handelman Co.’s holdings in Entergy were worth $12,737,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Entergy in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in Entergy in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in Entergy in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Entergy in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new position in Entergy in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Entergy alerts:

ETR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Entergy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Vertical Research raised shares of Entergy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Entergy from $109.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Entergy from $105.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Entergy from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.73.

ETR traded down $2.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $106.78. 9,549 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,438,623. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.47 billion, a PE ratio of 15.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $103.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.48. Entergy Co. has a 1 year low of $85.78 and a 1 year high of $113.36.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.30. Entergy had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 13.75%. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Entergy Co. will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 6th will be paid a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 5th. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.37%.

In other Entergy news, insider Haley Fisackerly sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.45, for a total value of $187,845.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Kimberly A. Fontan sold 1,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.47, for a total value of $177,341.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,941 shares of company stock valued at $2,149,838 in the last three months. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Entergy

Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power; and operations of a natural gas distribution business.

Read More: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR).

Receive News & Ratings for Entergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.