Meyer Handelman Co. Buys 3,825 Shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Meyer Handelman Co. lifted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 144,113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 3,825 shares during the period. Stanley Black & Decker comprises 1.2% of Meyer Handelman Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Meyer Handelman Co. owned approximately 0.09% of Stanley Black & Decker worth $28,775,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Monte Financial Group LLC raised its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 1.2% in the first quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC now owns 4,464 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $891,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 11.0% in the first quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 597 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 0.9% in the first quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,086 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,415,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional increased its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 34.6% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 241 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. 85.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock traded down $3.99 on Tuesday, reaching $216.70. 14,784 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,282,371. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $204.67 and its 200-day moving average is $185.28. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a one year low of $97.64 and a one year high of $225.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market cap of $35.00 billion, a PE ratio of 35.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.47.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.57. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 6.98% and a return on equity of 15.05%. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 8.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 7th. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is 33.33%.

In related news, SVP Janet Link sold 7,446 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.03, for a total transaction of $1,556,437.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,158,232.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jaime A. Ramirez sold 8,315 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.99, for a total transaction of $1,746,066.85. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,522,079.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,065 shares of company stock valued at $3,932,015. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SWK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $215.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $214.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $227.00 to $241.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $200.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $203.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.55.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

