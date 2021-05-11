Meyer Handelman Co. Grows Stake in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

Meyer Handelman Co. boosted its position in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 82,394 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,333 shares during the period. Meyer Handelman Co. owned about 0.09% of Allegion worth $10,351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALLE. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Allegion by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 5,700 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $663,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allegion during the fourth quarter worth about $211,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Allegion during the fourth quarter worth about $228,000. James Hambro & Partners acquired a new position in shares of Allegion during the fourth quarter worth about $22,422,000. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP lifted its stake in shares of Allegion by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 512,386 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $59,631,000 after acquiring an additional 44,000 shares in the last quarter. 93.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ALLE shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Allegion from $138.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Longbow Research raised Allegion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Barclays raised Allegion from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $107.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.14.

Shares of NYSE ALLE traded down $2.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $140.24. 3,902 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 745,281. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $131.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $117.31. The firm has a market cap of $12.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.00 and a beta of 1.12. Allegion plc has a twelve month low of $89.83 and a twelve month high of $144.76.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $694.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $649.38 million. Allegion had a return on equity of 63.43% and a net margin of 11.12%. The business’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Allegion plc will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.45%.

About Allegion

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers and controls; doors and door systems; electronic security products; electronic, biometric, and mobile access control systems; exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; and other accessories.

