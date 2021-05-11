Meyer Handelman Co. Has $23.90 Million Stock Holdings in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Meyer Handelman Co. lifted its holdings in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 635,531 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,400 shares during the quarter. Meyer Handelman Co.’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $23,897,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Conagra Brands by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 30,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust grew its stake in Conagra Brands by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in Conagra Brands by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 71,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,590,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its stake in Conagra Brands by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 3,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Professional Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Conagra Brands by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 41,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Conagra Brands alerts:

In other Conagra Brands news, Director Jana Partners Llc sold 2,811,853 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.60, for a total value of $105,725,672.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 45,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.55, for a total value of $1,714,533.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 102,001 shares in the company, valued at $3,830,137.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,942,853 shares of company stock worth $110,641,396. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CAG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Conagra Brands from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on Conagra Brands in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Citigroup started coverage on Conagra Brands in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Conagra Brands from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Conagra Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Conagra Brands has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.90.

Shares of CAG stock traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $37.84. 148,887 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,822,523. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.66 and a fifty-two week high of $39.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $37.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 7th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 16.50% and a net margin of 9.67%. Conagra Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.25%.

About Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

Recommended Story: Straddles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG).

Receive News & Ratings for Conagra Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conagra Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.