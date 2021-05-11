MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Posted by on May 11th, 2021

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $5.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “MFA Mortgage Investments, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the business of investing in mortgage-backed securities. The company also has indirect investment in Lealand Place, a multifamily apartment property located in Lawrenceville, Georgia. In addition, it provides investment advisory services to a third-party institution with respect to their MBS portfolio investments. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JMP Securities raised their target price on MFA Financial from $4.25 to $4.75 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised MFA Financial from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. MFA Financial has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $4.25.

MFA opened at $4.28 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of -2.95 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.24 and a 200-day moving average of $3.87. MFA Financial has a 52 week low of $1.33 and a 52 week high of $4.46.

MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.09. MFA Financial had a positive return on equity of 11.32% and a negative net margin of 118.04%. Sell-side analysts predict that MFA Financial will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.01%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. MFA Financial’s payout ratio is 38.96%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of MFA Financial in the first quarter worth $25,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of MFA Financial by 49.3% in the first quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,790 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of MFA Financial in the first quarter worth $41,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of MFA Financial in the first quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in MFA Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $77,000. 49.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About MFA Financial

MFA Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company invests in residential mortgage assets, including non-agency mortgage-backed securities (MBS), agency MBS, and credit risk transfer securities; residential whole loans, including purchased performing loans, purchased credit deteriorated, and non-performing loans; and mortgage servicing rights related assets.

Recommended Story: Why is the LIBOR significant?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MFA Financial (MFA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Analyst Recommendations for MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA)

Receive News & Ratings for MFA Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFA Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit