MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $5.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “MFA Mortgage Investments, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the business of investing in mortgage-backed securities. The company also has indirect investment in Lealand Place, a multifamily apartment property located in Lawrenceville, Georgia. In addition, it provides investment advisory services to a third-party institution with respect to their MBS portfolio investments. “

Get MFA Financial alerts:

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JMP Securities raised their target price on MFA Financial from $4.25 to $4.75 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised MFA Financial from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. MFA Financial has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $4.25.

MFA opened at $4.28 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of -2.95 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.24 and a 200-day moving average of $3.87. MFA Financial has a 52 week low of $1.33 and a 52 week high of $4.46.

MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.09. MFA Financial had a positive return on equity of 11.32% and a negative net margin of 118.04%. Sell-side analysts predict that MFA Financial will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.01%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. MFA Financial’s payout ratio is 38.96%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of MFA Financial in the first quarter worth $25,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of MFA Financial by 49.3% in the first quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,790 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of MFA Financial in the first quarter worth $41,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of MFA Financial in the first quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in MFA Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $77,000. 49.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About MFA Financial

MFA Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company invests in residential mortgage assets, including non-agency mortgage-backed securities (MBS), agency MBS, and credit risk transfer securities; residential whole loans, including purchased performing loans, purchased credit deteriorated, and non-performing loans; and mortgage servicing rights related assets.

Recommended Story: Why is the LIBOR significant?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MFA Financial (MFA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MFA Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFA Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.