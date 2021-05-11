Micromines One Day Volume Reaches $79.00 (MICRO)

Micromines (CURRENCY:MICRO) traded 24.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on May 11th. During the last week, Micromines has traded up 8% against the dollar. One Micromines coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Micromines has a market cap of $324,588.54 and $79.00 worth of Micromines was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001802 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00002583 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $404.97 or 0.00729845 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.08 or 0.00066829 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 21.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $137.40 or 0.00247618 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00003981 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $659.58 or 0.01188703 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.57 or 0.00031659 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $409.94 or 0.00738807 BTC.

Micromines Profile

Micromines’ total supply is 18,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 17,999,261,364 coins. Micromines’ official message board is medium.com/@micromines . Micromines’ official website is micromines.co . Micromines’ official Twitter account is @Microminestoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Micromines

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Micromines directly using U.S. dollars.

