MintMe.com Coin 1-Day Volume Tops $151.00 (MINTME)

MintMe.com Coin (CURRENCY:MINTME) traded down 2.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on May 11th. One MintMe.com Coin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0022 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. MintMe.com Coin has a market cap of $413,509.64 and $151.00 worth of MintMe.com Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, MintMe.com Coin has traded 18.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55,735.42 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,970.61 or 0.07124025 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000904 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,400.69 or 0.02513109 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $360.48 or 0.00646769 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $105.48 or 0.00189246 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $437.16 or 0.00784348 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $353.99 or 0.00635132 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $285.40 or 0.00512059 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.32 or 0.00005960 BTC.

MintMe.com Coin Profile

MintMe.com Coin (MINTME) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2-MintMe version hashing algorithm. MintMe.com Coin’s total supply is 535,590,146 coins and its circulating supply is 185,590,144 coins. MintMe.com Coin’s official website is www.mintme.com/coin . The official message board for MintMe.com Coin is webchain.network/news/archive . MintMe.com Coin’s official Twitter account is @mintmeproject

According to CryptoCompare, “MintMe Coin conceives the community of website users as the processing grid for applications. The protocol is constantly being revised in order to avoid exploitation with ASIC, thus keeping well- balanced block difficulty and device performance. There are over 1.5 billion websites, which are delivering millions of services every second; through MintMe Coin each of those sites could be securing DApps. MintMe.com Coin was recently rebranded from Webchain. “

MintMe.com Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MintMe.com Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MintMe.com Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MintMe.com Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

