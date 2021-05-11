Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust (TSE:MI.UN) Price Target Raised to C$25.00

Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust (TSE:MI.UN) had its target price upped by Raymond James to C$25.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on MI.UN. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$22.00 to C$22.75 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$23.25.

Get Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust alerts:

TSE MI.UN opened at C$21.96 on Friday. Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust has a 1 year low of C$15.84 and a 1 year high of C$22.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.12, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of C$796.60 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.43. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$21.84 and a 200-day moving average price of C$20.02.

Minto Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario to own income-producing multi-residential properties located in urban markets in Canada. The REIT owns a portfolio of high-quality income-producing multi-residential rental properties located in Toronto, Ottawa, Calgary and Edmonton.

See Also: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.