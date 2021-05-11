Minto Apartment (TSE:MI) to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.19 Per Share, Desjardins Forecasts

Minto Apartment (TSE:MI) – Stock analysts at Desjardins cut their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Minto Apartment in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, May 9th. Desjardins analyst M. Markidis now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.19 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.21. Desjardins also issued estimates for Minto Apartment’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.20 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.79 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.05 EPS.

Minto Apartment (TSE:MI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported C$0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.21 by C$0.18. The business had revenue of C$30.93 million for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.038 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th.

