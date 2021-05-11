Mirrored Amazon Trading Down 3.4% Over Last Week (mAMZN)

Mirrored Amazon (CURRENCY:mAMZN) traded down 1.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 11th. Mirrored Amazon has a total market capitalization of $37.12 million and approximately $266,412.00 worth of Mirrored Amazon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mirrored Amazon coin can now be purchased for $3,233.28 or 0.05725361 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Mirrored Amazon has traded 3.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001771 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00002604 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 18.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $373.03 or 0.00660540 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $37.60 or 0.00066586 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 24.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $136.99 or 0.00242582 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00003817 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $664.15 or 0.01176052 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.47 or 0.00029157 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $422.96 or 0.00748961 BTC.

Mirrored Amazon Coin Profile

Mirrored Amazon’s total supply is 11,481 coins. The official message board for Mirrored Amazon is medium.com/mirror-protocol . Mirrored Amazon’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . Mirrored Amazon’s official website is mirror.finance

Mirrored Amazon Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Amazon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirrored Amazon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mirrored Amazon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

