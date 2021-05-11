Mirrored Apple (mAAPL) Tops 1-Day Volume of $329,137.00

Mirrored Apple (CURRENCY:mAAPL) traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 11th. Mirrored Apple has a total market cap of $35.73 million and approximately $329,137.00 worth of Mirrored Apple was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mirrored Apple coin can now be purchased for about $126.86 or 0.00223890 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Mirrored Apple has traded down 2.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001765 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00002601 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 36.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $380.69 or 0.00671883 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $37.77 or 0.00066665 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $138.69 or 0.00244777 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00003890 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $673.89 or 0.01189347 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.29 or 0.00030524 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $427.67 or 0.00754793 BTC.

About Mirrored Apple

Mirrored Apple’s total supply is 281,652 coins. Mirrored Apple’s official message board is medium.com/@mirror-protocol . Mirrored Apple’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . Mirrored Apple’s official website is mirror.finance

Mirrored Apple Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Apple directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirrored Apple should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mirrored Apple using one of the exchanges listed above.

