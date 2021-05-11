Mirrored Microsoft (mMSFT) Price Hits $248.90

Mirrored Microsoft (CURRENCY:mMSFT) traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on May 11th. Mirrored Microsoft has a market capitalization of $35.29 million and approximately $212,258.00 worth of Mirrored Microsoft was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mirrored Microsoft coin can now be purchased for $248.90 or 0.00451882 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Mirrored Microsoft has traded down 2.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Mirrored Microsoft alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001821 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002536 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $389.37 or 0.00709087 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $36.63 or 0.00066711 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $135.45 or 0.00246664 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00003950 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $647.60 or 0.01179364 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.75 or 0.00030511 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $400.71 or 0.00729749 BTC.

Mirrored Microsoft Coin Profile

Mirrored Microsoft’s total supply is 141,773 coins. Mirrored Microsoft’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . The official website for Mirrored Microsoft is mirror.finance . Mirrored Microsoft’s official message board is medium.com/mirror-protocol

Mirrored Microsoft Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Microsoft directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirrored Microsoft should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mirrored Microsoft using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Mirrored Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mirrored Microsoft and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.