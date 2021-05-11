Mizuho Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR)

Mizuho reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) in a report issued on Friday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

NKTR has been the subject of several other research reports. Benchmark reiterated a hold rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 1st. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Nektar Therapeutics from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $25.14.

Get Nektar Therapeutics alerts:

Nektar Therapeutics stock opened at $19.73 on Friday. Nektar Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $15.40 and a 52-week high of $26.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.22. The firm has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.96 and a beta of 1.76.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $23.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.15 million. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 269.05% and a negative return on equity of 30.74%. Nektar Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was down 53.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.78) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Nektar Therapeutics will post -2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robert Chess sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.98, for a total value of $151,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 288,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,477,115.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $37,250,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,814,215 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $64,842,000 after buying an additional 791,605 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 31,180 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $530,000 after buying an additional 2,663 shares during the last quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Nektar Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Nektar Therapeutics by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 47,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $946,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. 95.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Nektar Therapeutics

Nektar Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops drug candidates for cancer and auto-immune disease in the United States. The company develops Bempegaldesleukin, a CD122-preferential interleukin-2 (IL-2) pathway agonist, which is in phase 3 clinical trial to treat metastatic melanoma, renal cell carcinoma, muscle-invasive bladder cancer, and adjuvant melanoma; phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma and urothelial cancer; phase 1/2A clinical trial to treat squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck; phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer and immuno-oncology; and phase 1B clinical trial to treat COVID-19.It is also developing NKTR-358, a cytokine Treg stimulant that is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of systemic lupus erythematosus and ulcerative colitis, as well as phase 1B clinical trial to treat atopic dermatitis and psoriasis; NKTR-255, an IL-15 receptor agonist, which is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of non-Hodgkin's lymphoma and multiple myeloma, and head and neck cancer and colorectal cancer; and NKTR-262, a toll-like receptor agonist that is in phase 1/2 clinical trial to treat locally advanced or metastatic solid tumor malignancies, as well as various other drug candidates.

Read More: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Nektar Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nektar Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.