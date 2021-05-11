Mobeus Income & Growth VCT plc (LON:MIX) Plans GBX 5 Dividend

Mobeus Income & Growth VCT plc (LON:MIX) declared a dividend on Tuesday, May 11th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th will be given a dividend of GBX 5 ($0.07) per share on Monday, July 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of LON MIX traded up GBX 1 ($0.01) during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 77.50 ($1.01). 34,135 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,706. Mobeus Income & Growth VCT has a 1 year low of GBX 48 ($0.63) and a 1 year high of GBX 78 ($1.02). The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 67.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 60.90. The stock has a market cap of £97.91 million and a P/E ratio of 8.14.

About Mobeus Income & Growth VCT

Mobeus Income & Growth VCT Plc is a venture capital trust which specializes in investments in mature stage investments in unquoted companies. However, it can co-invest in larger mature unquoted companies. The fund seeks to invest in companies based in the United Kingdom. It initially invests from £0.02 million ($0.03 million) to £1 million ($1.56 million) in its portfolio companies.

