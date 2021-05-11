Model N (NYSE:MODN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Model N (NYSE:MODN) issued its earnings results on Monday. The software maker reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $48.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.43 million. Model N had a negative net margin of 8.48% and a negative return on equity of 6.16%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share.

NYSE MODN opened at $36.10 on Tuesday. Model N has a 12 month low of $25.80 and a 12 month high of $48.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $38.09 and a 200-day moving average of $37.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 3.17. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -88.05 and a beta of 0.95.

MODN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Model N from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Model N from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Model N from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Model N from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Model N currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.60.

In other Model N news, SVP Christopher Lyon sold 4,724 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.10, for a total value of $189,432.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 101,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,088,315.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Mark Albert Anderson sold 3,273 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.79, for a total value of $136,778.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 162,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,787,239.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,327 shares of company stock valued at $1,034,391. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Model N Company Profile

Model N, Inc provides revenue management cloud solutions for the life sciences and high tech industries. The company offers Global Pricing Management, which minimizes price erosion of products; Global Tender Management that enhances revenue by enabling segmentation and targeting, optimal bid pricing, and post-award tracking; Provider Management, which minimizes rebate overpayments; Payer Management that minimizes revenue leakage and noncompliance of complex contracts; Government Pricing, which optimizes revenue, and reduces the risk of fines and other penalties; and Medicaid that enhances compliance with regulatory requirements and payments of rebate claims timely, as well as at correct rates for government medicaid programs.

