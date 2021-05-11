Model N (NYSE:MODN) Shares Gap Down to $36.10

Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $36.10, but opened at $32.51. Model N shares last traded at $32.01, with a volume of 758 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research raised shares of Model N from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Model N from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Model N from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Model N from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.60.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a current ratio of 3.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of -78.07 and a beta of 0.95.

Model N (NYSE:MODN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The software maker reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $48.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.43 million. Model N had a negative return on equity of 6.16% and a negative net margin of 8.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Model N, Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Mark Albert Anderson sold 3,273 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.79, for a total value of $136,778.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 162,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,787,239.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jason Blessing sold 10,823 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.79, for a total value of $452,293.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 501,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,942,515.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,327 shares of company stock worth $1,034,391. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MODN. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Model N in the 1st quarter valued at about $395,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Model N by 135.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 34,536 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 19,888 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Model N by 71.5% in the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,133,031 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $111,787,000 after purchasing an additional 1,305,671 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Model N by 64.0% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 216,130 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,213,000 after purchasing an additional 84,379 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Model N by 173.5% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 59,378 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,119,000 after purchasing an additional 37,668 shares during the period. 93.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Model N Company Profile (NYSE:MODN)

Model N, Inc provides revenue management cloud solutions for the life sciences and high tech industries. The company offers Global Pricing Management, which minimizes price erosion of products; Global Tender Management that enhances revenue by enabling segmentation and targeting, optimal bid pricing, and post-award tracking; Provider Management, which minimizes rebate overpayments; Payer Management that minimizes revenue leakage and noncompliance of complex contracts; Government Pricing, which optimizes revenue, and reduces the risk of fines and other penalties; and Medicaid that enhances compliance with regulatory requirements and payments of rebate claims timely, as well as at correct rates for government medicaid programs.

