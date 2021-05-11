Mondelez International (MDLZ) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Mondelez International (NASDAQ: MDLZ) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

5/4/2021 – Mondelez International had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $63.00 to $69.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/4/2021 – Mondelez International had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $66.00 to $69.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/4/2021 – Mondelez International had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $65.00 to $68.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/4/2021 – Mondelez International had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $67.00 to $68.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/28/2021 – Mondelez International had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $67.00 to $70.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Mondelez International stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $61.90. 316,710 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,022,651. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.30. Mondelez International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.77 and a fifty-two week high of $62.67. The stock has a market cap of $87.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.08. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 11.99%. The business had revenue of $7.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Robin S. Hargrove sold 26,628 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.43, for a total transaction of $1,449,362.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 85,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,659,806.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Peter W. May sold 982,051 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.63, for a total value of $54,631,497.13. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $715,735.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 1,249,040 shares of company stock valued at $69,395,181 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MDLZ. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Mondelez International by 108.8% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 151,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,852,000 after purchasing an additional 78,900 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Mondelez International by 73.3% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO raised its stake in Mondelez International by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 92,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,412,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Bainco International Investors grew its position in Mondelez International by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Bainco International Investors now owns 101,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,949,000 after acquiring an additional 3,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY grew its position in Mondelez International by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 7,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. 75.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

