Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. (NYSE:MNR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.21 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. (NYSE:MNR) to announce $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Monmouth Real Estate Investment’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.20 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.21. Monmouth Real Estate Investment posted earnings per share of $0.20 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Monmouth Real Estate Investment will report full year earnings of $0.83 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.81 to $0.85. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.86 to $0.97. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Monmouth Real Estate Investment.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment (NYSE:MNR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.20. Monmouth Real Estate Investment had a negative return on equity of 3.69% and a negative net margin of 13.19%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Monmouth Real Estate Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Monmouth Real Estate Investment from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.57.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cambria Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Monmouth Real Estate Investment during the first quarter valued at about $188,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Monmouth Real Estate Investment during the first quarter valued at about $110,000. Wintrust Investments LLC raised its position in Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 6.4% during the first quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 16,376 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 30.0% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 167,636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,965,000 after purchasing an additional 38,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Monmouth Real Estate Investment during the first quarter valued at about $280,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $19.08. The company had a trading volume of 18,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 465,263. Monmouth Real Estate Investment has a one year low of $10.83 and a one year high of $19.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 10.46 and a quick ratio of 10.46. The firm has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of -38.24 and a beta of 0.78.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%. Monmouth Real Estate Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.31%.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation, founded in 1968, is one of the oldest public equity REITs in the world. We specialize in single tenant, net-leased industrial properties, subject to long-term leases, primarily to investment-grade tenants. Monmouth Real Estate is a fully integrated and self-managed real estate company, whose property portfolio consists of 121 properties, containing a total of approximately 24.5 million rentable square feet, geographically diversified across 31 states.

