Monness Crespi & Hardt Raises Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) Price Target to $113.00

Posted by on May 11th, 2021

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) had its target price raised by Monness Crespi & Hardt from $100.00 to $113.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on SPB. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Spectrum Brands from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday. TheStreet upgraded Spectrum Brands from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Spectrum Brands from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Spectrum Brands from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Spectrum Brands from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $88.14.

NYSE:SPB opened at $94.94 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $88.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.95. The firm has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.56, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.83. Spectrum Brands has a one year low of $35.03 and a one year high of $97.27.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.77. Spectrum Brands had a return on equity of 13.35% and a net margin of 2.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. Spectrum Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Spectrum Brands will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. Spectrum Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.98%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Spectrum Brands during the first quarter worth $40,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Spectrum Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Spectrum Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Spectrum Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in Spectrum Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $97,000. 92.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Spectrum Brands

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products company worldwide. The company's Hardware & Home Improvement segment offers hardware products under the National Hardware and FANAL brands; locksets and door hardware under the Kwikset, Weiser, Baldwin, EZSET, and Tell Manufacturing brands; and plumbing products under the Pfister brand.

Further Reading: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Analyst Recommendations for Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB)

Receive News & Ratings for Spectrum Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spectrum Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit