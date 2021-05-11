Monness Crespi & Hardt Raises Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) Price Target to $113.00

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) had its target price raised by Monness Crespi & Hardt from $100.00 to $113.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on SPB. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Spectrum Brands from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday. TheStreet upgraded Spectrum Brands from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Spectrum Brands from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Spectrum Brands from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Spectrum Brands from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $88.14.

Get Spectrum Brands alerts:

NYSE:SPB opened at $94.94 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $88.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.95. The firm has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.56, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.83. Spectrum Brands has a one year low of $35.03 and a one year high of $97.27.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.77. Spectrum Brands had a return on equity of 13.35% and a net margin of 2.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. Spectrum Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Spectrum Brands will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. Spectrum Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.98%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Spectrum Brands during the first quarter worth $40,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Spectrum Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Spectrum Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Spectrum Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in Spectrum Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $97,000. 92.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Spectrum Brands

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products company worldwide. The company's Hardware & Home Improvement segment offers hardware products under the National Hardware and FANAL brands; locksets and door hardware under the Kwikset, Weiser, Baldwin, EZSET, and Tell Manufacturing brands; and plumbing products under the Pfister brand.

Further Reading: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Spectrum Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spectrum Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.