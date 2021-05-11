Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Shares Acquired by Executive Wealth Management LLC

Executive Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Executive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $3,002,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 83.3% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,001 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364 shares during the last quarter. Torray LLC raised its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Torray LLC now owns 4,591 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,622,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 46.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,793 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $633,000 after buying an additional 566 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 37.1% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 429 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Claraphi Advisory Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 2,351 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $831,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. 93.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 4,299 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.99, for a total transaction of $1,663,670.01. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 163,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,155,994.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Maurice Sciammas sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.06, for a total value of $1,900,300.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 348,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $132,631,818.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 113,421 shares of company stock valued at $40,354,175. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

MPWR opened at $321.86 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $14.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.83, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.93. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $189.44 and a one year high of $406.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $362.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $352.38.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $254.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.43 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 17.95% and a net margin of 19.78%. The business’s revenue was up 53.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. Analysts forecast that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

MPWR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $350.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $336.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $430.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $415.00 price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $381.90.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

