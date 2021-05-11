Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) Rating Reiterated by Evercore ISI

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at Evercore ISI in a research report issued on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on MNST. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on Monster Beverage from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Monster Beverage from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Argus boosted their target price on Monster Beverage from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Monster Beverage from $109.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Monster Beverage from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.10.

MNST stock opened at $91.60 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $94.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.29. The stock has a market cap of $48.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.11. Monster Beverage has a 52-week low of $63.90 and a 52-week high of $99.24.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.02). Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 28.24% and a net margin of 26.99%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. Monster Beverage’s revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Monster Beverage will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in Monster Beverage in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Monster Beverage by 82.2% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in Monster Beverage in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Monster Beverage in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 330.2% during the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. 63.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Monster Beverage

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy teas and shakes, non-carbonated energy drinks, and ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks primarily to bottlers and beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, drug stores, foodservice customers, value stores, e-commerce retailers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to bottling and canning operations.

