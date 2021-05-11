Morgan Stanley Boosts Nucor (NYSE:NUE) Price Target to $95.00

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $71.00 to $95.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 4.96% from the company’s current price.

NUE has been the topic of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Nucor from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Bank of America upgraded Nucor from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Nucor in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. Argus upgraded Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.58.

Get Nucor alerts:

Shares of NYSE NUE traded down $1.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $99.96. 118,013 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,127,472. Nucor has a twelve month low of $35.75 and a twelve month high of $103.98. The firm has a market cap of $29.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.89, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $80.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 3.78 and a quick ratio of 2.40.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The basic materials company reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.14 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $7.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.39 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 2.15%. The company’s revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Nucor will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Douglas J. Jellison sold 5,995 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.62, for a total value of $555,256.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 82,985 shares in the company, valued at $7,686,070.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kenneth Rex Query sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.54, for a total value of $196,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,182,107.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 255,748 shares of company stock worth $19,368,166. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NUE. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nucor by 3.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,657,033 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,738,408,000 after purchasing an additional 630,528 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Nucor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $566,903,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Nucor by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,664,248 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $301,282,000 after buying an additional 44,508 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Nucor by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,211,509 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $117,630,000 after acquiring an additional 27,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Nucor by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,789,014 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $95,157,000 after acquiring an additional 79,061 shares during the last quarter. 75.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Nucor

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. It operates through three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

Read More: Why are trading ranges significant?

Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.