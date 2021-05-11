Morgan Stanley Raises Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) Price Target to $50.00

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on GOLF. KeyCorp upped their target price on Acushnet from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Acushnet from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Compass Point upgraded Acushnet from a sell rating to a neutral rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Acushnet from $42.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on Acushnet from $42.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $43.11.

Shares of NYSE GOLF opened at $51.76 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $43.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.30. Acushnet has a one year low of $26.13 and a one year high of $53.50. The firm has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.08 and a beta of 0.83.

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $580.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $499.29 million. Acushnet had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 5.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Acushnet will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. Acushnet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.25%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GOLF. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Acushnet by 80.4% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 467,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,826,000 after buying an additional 208,527 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Acushnet by 4.1% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 22,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Acushnet in the fourth quarter valued at about $231,000. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Acushnet in the fourth quarter valued at about $245,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Acushnet by 78.9% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. 47.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Acushnet Company Profile

Acushnet Holdings Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes golf products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, Korea, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, and FootJoy Golf Wear.

