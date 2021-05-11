Morgan Stanley Raises Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) Price Target to $20.00

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 14.81% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on GTES. Citigroup increased their target price on Gates Industrial from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Gates Industrial from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. TheStreet raised Gates Industrial from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Barclays increased their target price on Gates Industrial from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Gates Industrial from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.25.

Get Gates Industrial alerts:

GTES traded down $0.19 on Tuesday, hitting $17.42. 1,966 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 734,821. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.84 and a 200-day moving average of $14.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a PE ratio of 69.36 and a beta of 1.87. Gates Industrial has a 12-month low of $8.15 and a 12-month high of $18.35.

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $881.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $830.97 million. Gates Industrial had a return on equity of 6.84% and a net margin of 2.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Gates Industrial will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Aggregator (Cayman) L.P. Omaha sold 25,300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.40, for a total value of $364,320,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GTES. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gates Industrial by 81.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,761,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,686,263 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Gates Industrial during the 1st quarter worth about $12,799,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in Gates Industrial by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,575,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,184,000 after purchasing an additional 525,000 shares during the last quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Gates Industrial in the 1st quarter valued at about $6,630,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gates Industrial during the 1st quarter worth about $4,483,000. 99.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Gates Industrial

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

Featured Story: Dual Listing

Receive News & Ratings for Gates Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gates Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.