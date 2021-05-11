Morgan Stanley Raises Sysco (NYSE:SYY) Price Target to $88.00

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $81.00 to $88.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 2.76% from the company’s current price.

SYY has been the topic of several other research reports. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Sysco from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Sysco from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Sysco from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sysco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.00.

Shares of SYY opened at $85.64 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $43.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,223.25, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.56, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Sysco has a one year low of $44.17 and a one year high of $86.73. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.66.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. Sysco had a positive return on equity of 39.64% and a negative net margin of 0.04%. The business had revenue of $11.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. Sysco’s revenue was down 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sysco will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sysco by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 7,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Sysco by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in Sysco by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Sysco by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,504,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Sysco by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.

