Morgan Stanley Reaffirms “Equal Weight” Rating for VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI)

Morgan Stanley reissued their equal weight rating on shares of VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has a $33.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $28.00.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on VICI Properties from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on VICI Properties from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on VICI Properties from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered VICI Properties from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lifted their price target on VICI Properties from $28.00 to $33.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $30.56.

Shares of VICI Properties stock opened at $31.28 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.67 and a 200 day moving average of $27.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 6.84 and a quick ratio of 6.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.05. VICI Properties has a 12 month low of $13.97 and a 12 month high of $32.29.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. VICI Properties had a return on equity of 7.59% and a net margin of 64.43%. Equities research analysts anticipate that VICI Properties will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 25th were paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 24th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.22%. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.19%.

In other VICI Properties news, Director James R. Abrahamson purchased 13,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.26 per share, for a total transaction of $373,032.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 114,998 shares in the company, valued at $3,249,843.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its position in VICI Properties by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 64,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,639,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC boosted its position in VICI Properties by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 22,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 97,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,489,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 204,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,227,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC raised its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 10,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 868 shares during the last quarter.

VICI Properties Company Profile

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 29 gaming facilities comprising over 48 million square feet and features approximately 19,200 hotel rooms and more than 200 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

