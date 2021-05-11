Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) Stock Position Lowered by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lessened its position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,859 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 866 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $5,239,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. HM Payson & Co. lifted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 72.9% in the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 147 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Motco lifted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 1,811.1% in the 4th quarter. Motco now owns 172 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Motorola Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.62% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MSI opened at $200.41 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $188.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $177.02. The company has a market cap of $33.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.74. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.36 and a 1 year high of $203.18.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 10.39% and a negative return on equity of 158.99%. Motorola Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.49 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.17%.

In other Motorola Solutions news, CAO Daniel G. Pekofske sold 1,334 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $253,460.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 56,040 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.18, for a total transaction of $10,153,327.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MSI has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $202.00 to $198.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $196.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $162.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $183.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Motorola Solutions presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $188.00.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

